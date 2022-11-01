Tributes have been paid to an "inspirational" hockey club president following his death.

Neville Carter had been president of Lynn’s Pelicans Hockey Club for 15 years and had been a member of the club since 1954.

He was chairman of Norfolk and East Hockey and also served various roles with the Pelicans throughout his life.

Neville Carter (third from the right) pictured at an East League Presentation night (60326076)

Neville, who died on Saturday morning, has been described as a man with a kind heart.

Throughout the years, Neville was a player, captain, umpire, chairman and president at the Pelicans Hockey Club.

Neville’s family remain close with the Pelicans and his hockey legacy continues with his children and grandchildren.

The late Neville Carter pictured with his wife Pam

Tributes have been made to Neville from members of the hockey club, one of them being chairman Stuart Olley, who said: “Neville was a lovely person with a kind heart who loved our club. Even though his health prevented him from visiting as often as he would have liked, he always wanted to know what was going on with the club on and off the pitch.

“With the passing of Neville we have lost someone that we will never see the like of again, a true legend. He will be greatly missed.”

Sarah Juggins, also a Lynn News columnist, paid tribute: “It wasn’t simply within the Pelicans hockey community that Neville was a larger than life character.

“Wherever you went to a hockey club in the East or further afield, if you said you were a Pelican this would invariably be met with ‘how’s Neville?’

“He didn’t set out to be an ambassador for the sport but with his humour, bombast, gregarious nature and ability to talk to just about anyone, he became Mr Hockey across East Anglia. While his ability to socialise is legendary, his ability to cross club boundaries is where he should be viewed as an inspiration.”

Previous chairman Charlie Lankfer said: “Not only has Pelicans Hockey Club lost its modern founder, hockey as a whole has lost a true friend.

“The club for many years only ran male sides, but with Neville’s love of the sport and the club, when four daughters came along and they all wanted to play, it was obvious that Redwings,which was the local ladies club, would become amalgamated with Pelicans before long.

“Pelicans Hockey Club is one big family due to Neville and his wife Pam. The word legend is used far too easily nowadays but with Neville’s passing we truly have lost an absolute legend.”

Another Pelican, Jim Major said: “He was the greatest Pelican ever born and the greatest who will ever be born.

“My story – of so many – is of how he challenged me one Sunday lunchtime in The Globe as I was there on a family lunch when I was 16 years old, telling me I was big enough and ugly enough to be a Pelican. The poorer without him but the richer for having been with him.”

Matthew Bower said: “My fondest memories of Nev were of him being the life and soul of Easter Festivals at Runcton. He also did a lot for the juniors when we were young.”