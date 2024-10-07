Tributes have been paid to a 30-year-old Lynn man as a “pure soul who was loved by every person who crossed his path”.

Kenneth Kusel, of Highgate, died in August of this year - with an inquest last week unable to determine the exact cause of his death.

Kenneth, who worked as a builder, was “respectful, kind and always polite”, a tribute written by his friends said.

Tributes have been paid to Lynn man Kenneth Kusel

At the inquest at Norfolk Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, coroner Christopher Leach recorded an open conclusion in which the cause of death was recorded as “unascertained”.

The tribute added: “Ken had the most infectious smile and contagious laugh which you could never forget.

“Ken was a special kind of person, one of very few in the world who you could honestly say didn’t have a bad bone in his body.

“No problem was ever too big or too small for him to sit and listen to even if it was for hours on end and he always tried his best to show you the positivity in things.”

Kenneth, who was a student at what was then known as King Edward VII (KES) High School, was the “life and the soul of the party”, the tribute said.

“Ken had a massive cheeky side and would mostly be up to mischief.

“He was the life and soul of the party and no room felt complete if he wasn’t there.

“He will be so greatly missed by his friends and has truly left us all with a piece missing in our lives that can never be replaced.

“We hope he is now at peace and can see how much he meant to so many people.”