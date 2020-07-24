Tributes paid to King's Lynn's ‘Poppy Man’ Cyril Route, 96

Tributes have been paid to a “pillar of the community”, who was well-known for his dedication to the annual Poppy Appeal, who has died aged 96.

Cyril Route, of North Lynn, who was known to some as the ‘Poppy Man’ due to his volunteering role, died of natural causes on Saturday at Swaffham Hospital.

Such was Cyril’s dedication to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which he had been supporting since the 1960s, that he was presented with a plaque for his efforts in 2016.