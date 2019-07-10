Tributes have been left in a Lynn park to a teenage boy who died following a disturbance at the weekend.

The 17-year-old, named in the tributes as Reece Hornibrook, died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday, two days after suffering serious head injuries in an incident in South Lynn.

Flowers and balloons have now been left in The Walks in memory of the teenager, who is understood to have been a sixth form student at the King Edward VII Academy.

Flowers and tributes have been left at the parkour area in The Walks, in memory of the teenager who died after an incident in South Lynn at the weekend.. (13636545)

One message said: "You were such a good lad to everyone. We will all miss you."

Another said: "Thank you for everything you did for me."

Flowers and tributes have been left at the parkour area in The Walks, in memory of the teenager who died after an incident in South Lynn at the weekend.. (13636543)

Flowers and tributes have been left at the parkour area in The Walks, in memory of the teenager who died after an incident in South Lynn at the weekend.. (13636529)

Luke Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, South Lynn, is due to appear before magistrates in Norwich today charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement announcing the charge, issued last night, Norfolk Police said the charge would be subject to review following the results of a post-mortem examination.