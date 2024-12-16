Traffic wardens are not always known for their smiley faces but judging by the warm tributes paid at the funeral for Trevor ‘Whiskey’ Warner, he was the exception to the rule.

Trevor, 81, of Terrngton St Clement, died on November 25 with his beloved only daughter Tracey and her family at his bedside at Glennfield Care Home in Wisbech.

In his former role as a traffic warden, Trevor patrolled the streets of Lynn keeping parked vehicles in check.

Tributes have been paid to Trevor Warner

"Trevor was always fair to motorists when it came to issuing parking tickets," mourners were told.

Civil celebrant Helen Drake said Trevor was an intelligent, honest man who displayed attributes of loyalty and hard work.

Mourners at the Mintlyn Crematorium service on Friday were told that he had been described as a "true gentleman" and a "top man who always wore a smile".

"Trevor was a popular man, always fair and a positive man who left those he met with a smile," said Ms Drake.

A death notice in the Lynn News described Trevor as a “loving dad” to Tracey and Graham, a “dear brother” to Heather, brother-in-law to Tony (deceased), Helen and James and a “friend to many”.

As a youngster, Trevor showed a natural ability as a footballer and later played for King's Lynn Reserves as well as many local teams. He was an ardent supporter of Manchester City.

When his playing days were over, he became a referee, a linesman and a groundsman.

He became a traffic warden in 1991 and also served for 20 years as a Special Constable.

Trevor loved the songs of Jim Reeves and You're the Only Good Thing That’s Happened to Me was played during the service.