Reporter Lucy Carter takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from July to September 2022.

Soaring temperatures hit July which caused issues across the borough. One fire caused devastation at Snettisham’s Wild Ken Hill nature reserve, which has since been recovering from the blaze.

A significant amount of wildlife perished in the fire. Project manager at Wild Ken Hill Dominic Buscall told of how devastating the blaze had been.

Wild Ken Hill was devastated by fire. Photo credit: Andrew Waddison/AWPR

Fires also caused destruction at Brancaster Staithe where five houses were burnt down due to an ‘electrical fault’ caused by the hot weather.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were overcome with calls of fires during a spell of infernos.

Since the fires at Brancaster Staithe, plans have been proposed to build 12 affordable homes on the land.

The row of empty houses burnt down in Brancaster Staithe fires, photo credit: Shells of buildings left after fire in Brancaster Staithe,photo credit: Derek Dewey-Leader (61535999)

During the heatwave, thousands of homes in the Woottons were left without water for a total of three days.

Residents had to rely on others to get bottled water in soaring temperatures of 35 degrees plus.

After the water was put back on, residents battled it out with Anglian Water who promised compensation depending on how much time people were without water.

South Wootton water bottle distribution, July 17, 2022. Photo: Rob Colwell

Many residents of the Woottons hit back saying that the water company failed to give the correct amount of compensation.

In August, as more props were needed at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, MP Liz Truss said that if she became Prime Minister, she would make sure a new hospital would be built.

Liz Truss. Picture: Mark Bullimore

It was also reported that many people across the borough were lacking dentists.

Jude Goodrum and her friend resorted to fundraising so she could have 11 bad teeth removed.

Towards the end of the month, Lynn came together at the Walks to celebrate Pride.

Kings Lynn Pride on the Tuesday Market Place

The parade of colour saw thousands representing the LGBTQ+ community gathered with a theme of love, unity and protest.

Many people supported family members for their first Pride event, celebrating the 50th year since the first march happened in the United Kingdom.

Independent councillor Jo Rust organised the event and described the feeling of unity, love and protest felt at the Walks and throughout the day.

It was also described as a “fabulous day full of colour” by another councillor, Rob Colwell.

The event was sponsored by West Norfolk Council and Recipharm, which is one of the largest employers in Lynn.

September began with feelings of hope with South West Norfolk MP starting her short reign as Prime Minister, shortly followed by sorrow with the sad passing of the late Queen.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss meets the Queen at Balmoral. Picture: PA

Ms Truss initially beat rival Rishi Sunak with 57 per cent of the Tory membership vote. However, her reign only lasted a total of 44 days.

It took her 12 years to move from MP to PM and, after gaining office, she flew to Balmoral castle to meet the Queen.

Three days later, Buckingham Palace had announced the death of the longest reigning monarch.

The whole country, and West Norfolk, mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 2022.

Picture taken at Sandringham on Sunday 11th Sept showing the flowers that have been placed in front of the Norwich Gates in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Paul Marsh

Thousands gathered at the Norwich gates at Sandringham to lay flowers and pay their respects to the Queen, who for many years spent Christmas at the Royal Estate.

A special obituary supplement was published in the Friday, September 9 edition of the Lynn News, where she was remembered as an employer, neighbour and a friend, as well as a monarch.

Many people across West Norfolk have lined the path to Sandringham at some point to get a glimpse of the Queen and her family heading to church on Christmas Day.

Locals across the borough told their stories about meeting the Queen and how she touched the lives of many.

Emily was part of the Sandringham choir up until she was 13

One of them was Emily Ringwood, who met the Queen on several occasions while part of Sandringham Sunday School, and also sang in the choir.

“I remember her outfits, she always wore solid colours, I’ve seen her a couple of times wearing lime green,” said Emily.

Later in September, many watched her majesty’s funeral on TV or travelled down to London to line the streets to see the coffin travel to Westminster Abbey.

Prime Minister at the time and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss read a lesson at the funeral service. She was one of the many world leaders who attended the funeral.

Check back tomorrow for the final installment of the Lynn News' review of the year.