A Lynn-based rotary club has decided to donate hundreds of pounds to help a group aimed at supporting people with autism in West Norfolk.

Lynn-based Trinity Rotary Club passed over a £500 cheque to West Norfolk Autism Group. These funds meant that 50 of the group members could have a Christmas to remember and visit Santa in his grotto.

West Norfolk Autism Group organiser Karen McKerrow said the group were “excited and grateful” to receive the donation.

Group organiser Karen being presented with the cheque for £500 by President John Hodson with Rotarian Ernie Foreman.

Karen said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this kind and generous donation from Trinity Rotary. This funded 50 of our members to see Santa at his Grotto.

“We’re super excited and are so grateful to you all. Thank you.”

John Hodson, Trinity president, added: “The Autism Group is exactly the sort of local charity the club wants to help with their fundraising.

“They are a relatively new local group fulfilling a need which was not being catered for before. They bring a lot of enjoyment to the families they take on outings of this nature.

“We hope that others will lend more support as well.”

Anybody interested in joining Trinity Rotary should contact Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588 or visit their website for more information.

