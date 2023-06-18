Three men who were involved in a fight during a night out in town admitted a number of offences in court on Thursday.

Luke Burnett, 24, of Spring Gardens, Sleaford, Callum Feenan, 21, of Bedford Drive, Lynn and Joshua Batten, 21, of Pretoria Grove, South Wootton, appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

Burnett, who was thought to have instigated the fight, admitted to the offence of using threatening words to provoke violence.

Batten, who was knocked unconcious during the fight, and Feenan, pleaded guilty to the same offence.

It comes after Burnett decided to go on a night out in Lynn on May 6 and visited a number of pubs.

CCTV footage showed Burnett heading to the taxi rank just off of Norfolk Street at around 3.45am where he bumped into Feenan who he had earlier had an altercation with.

Burnett was heard shouting and swearing at another man and the words “fat c**t” were heard.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said Burnett was then seen headbutting Feenan, causing a nose bleed.

There were then several punches between both participants, then the victim’s friend, Batten, joined in and was knocked unconcious by Burnett.

Several of the punches from Burnett and Feenan missed.

In mitigation for Feenan and Batten, Andrew Cogan said that Burnett instigated the fight.

“Burnett led everything that happened that night,” said Mr Cogan.

“Mr Feenan’s rescuer was concussed and thought to be kicked in the head by Burnett.”

Both Batten and Feenan were desribed as “lightly convicted” by the solicitor.

Mitigating for Burnett was Ruth Johnson, who said that initially he didn’t want to go out that night.

“After much persuasion to go out, he thought it would do him some good to socialise. Now he wishes he never went out,” said Ms Johnson.

“He was being pestered by a man he didn’t know. He was having some issues and was in a low mood.”

Ms Johnson explained that her client has been suffering from mental health problems and advised that he ought to get help and see the probation service for a pre-sentence report.

The bench of magistrates decided to adjourn Burnett’s sentencing so that a pre-sentence report could be carried out.

Both Batten and Feenan were fined £250 each with an added victim surcharge of £100 and court costs of £105.

Burnett is due to appear back in court on August 10 to be sentenced.