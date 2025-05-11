A trio who were involved in a corner shop brawl will have to wait to hear their fate.

Sadie Robertson, 38, Aaron Yallop, 40, and Kyrell Yallop, 18, all appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

However, magistrates decided to push the case back as a pre-sentence report has yet be carried out on Yallop Snr. This was ordered in March.

The Spar store in Lynn, where the three defendants were involved in a fight. Picture: Google Maps

All previously admitted using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress on November 8 last year.

Yallop Snr, of Tennyson Avenue in Lynn, was also in court for stealing three cans of beer from Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Industrial Estate on October 10 last year.

Yallop Jnr, of Churchwood Close in Middleton, where Robertson also resides, also previously admitted having a locking knife on him when he was stopped by police on December 11 last year.

All three were involved in a fight outside Spar on Tennyson Avenue. However, the brawl then came inside the store.

The trio were knocking items of shelves while throwing punches and kicks.

Staff working at Spar became concerned by the behaviour and feared for their safety.

All three defendants will all be sentenced at the Lynn court on June 26.