Three determined young women are gearing up to take on the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K this weekend as a way of giving back to their local hospital for the care provided to their grandmothers.

Following the loss of their beloved grandmother to a stroke last year, sisters Maisie and Olivia Cupit wanted to express their appreciation to the ward at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn where she received treatment.

Reflecting on their motivation, 22-year-old Olivia said: “The nurses and doctors went above and beyond to provide compassionate care not only for our Nan but our entire family. Their kindness and support, from ensuring Nan’s comfort to accommodating our needs, made a difficult time a little more bearable. Now, we are determined to give back to the West Raynham Stroke Ward as a token of our gratitude.”

Charity runners Mia Rose Howard, Masie Cupit and Olivia Cupit

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Maisie added: “Living under the same roof as Nan, we witnessed first-hand her determination and stubbornness, qualities that both frustrated and inspired us.”

The sisters are joined by 19-year-old friend, Mia Rose Howard, who was moved by their commitment to fundraising, and decided to join their running group. Having experienced her own grandmother’s care on the same ward in the past, Mia, who works as a corporate receptionist at The QEH, said: “My nan experienced two strokes and received exceptional care at the West Raynham Ward. We truly appreciated the warm welcome and excellent care provided by everyone there.

“Despite her struggles with diabetes, which has affected her eyesight, Nan fondly recalls the sausage butties served to her every morning in the ward.”

Sarah Pease, clinical coordinator on the ward, said: “On behalf of the West Raynham Ward, I would like to express my gratitude to Olivia, Masie and Mia for their support. Thanks to the trio, we can continue to provide the best care possible for our patients.”

The trio has already surpassed their initial fundraising goal of £250 ahead of schedule, raising an impressive £810 at the end of April. Those interested in supporting their cause can donate through their JustGiving page. For more information on how to fundraise for the QEH, please email Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613309