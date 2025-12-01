A talented young dancer will be taking to the West End stage after securing a place with a coveted ballet company.

Ten-year-old Trixie Collison, of Lynn, has been selected for a place in the London Children’s Ballet 2026 company. Only 50 of around 500 children who applied were chosen for the West End cast - making it one of the most competitive and challenging children’s ballet auditions in the country.

Trixie successfully made it through four rounds of auditions, each becoming increasingly demanding, and her mum Hollie said: “We are incredibly proud of her determination, resilience and passion for dance.

“Previously she has won two awards at her local dance school, but this is her first ever audition and she started off with a big one. We expected it to just be a bit of fun and a good experience for her and we are absolutely blown away that she made it all the way and has been cast.”

As part of the 2026 company, Trixie will be performing in London’s West End in an exciting revival of Anne of Green Gables, bringing this beloved story to life on stage with the renowned London Children’s Ballet.

Trixie trains at Noise & Chance School of Dance in Lynn and Hollie said her teachers have been “wonderfully supportive throughout her journey”.

“She has been dancing there since she was just two-years-old and spends a huge chunk of her life in that studio which she loves. They encouraged us to share her success with the local community, as it represents such a significant achievement for a young dancer from our area,” Hollie said.

