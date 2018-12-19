Trolley dash in King's Lynn store between Bishop of Lynn and town councillor

A trolley dash took place in the Sainsbury’s store at the Hardwick Retail Park between the Bishop of Lynn, Jonathan Meyrick, and councillor Lesley Bambridge this morning (Wednesday, December 19).

The total cost of the food in the trolleys at the end was very close with £232.15 worth of items in the bishop’s trolley and £232.85 in councillor Bambridge’s trolley.

This total was then matched by Sainsbury’s with all proceeds being donated to the Winter Night Shelter and The Purfleet Trust.

The store also donated two trolley loads of household goods such as Quality Street, shampoo, kitchen roll, mince pies and crisps.

Councillor Bambridge said: “It was quite exciting and completely different to what I would normally purchase. I was asked to do this on Sunday night after Henry Bellingham could not attend.”

Mrs Bambridge is a volunteer at the night shelter, where she does overnight shifts, and said she was delighted to support both charities as they are both within her ward.

Jamie Thurston, sales director at recruitment company Jark, who organised the event, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic and better than we imagined.

"As a local business, we like to make these charities feel valued within the community and this is a way of putting something back into the community.”

Gary Whittred, Managing Director of Jark King's Lynn and Mr Thurston will be at the Purfleet Trust tomorrow to help cook their Christmas lunch.