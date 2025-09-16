Celebrations are under way after West Norfolk won big at the annual Anglia in Bloom awards.

The public open space teams at West Norfolk Council are delighted after taking home several trophies and certificates.

The Hunstanton in Bloom volunteers and public open space team in the town are also celebrating with a gold award and category winner for the best coastal town.

Celebrating big success at the 2025 Anglia in Bloom. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Six counties across East Anglia took part in the campaign, and more than 200 people attended the awards ceremony that took place in Burgess Hall, St Ives, on September 4.

Lynn and South Wootton were judged virtually, with no in-person visit from the judges, and picked up six gold awards, two silver-gilt and one silver award.

Mintlyn Crematorium won gold in the cemeteries and crematoriums category.

Celebrating big success at the 2025 Anglia in Bloom. Picture: West Norfolk Council

There were four local wins in the parks category. The Walks and Tower Gardens in Lynn once again won gold, while South Wootton in Bloom volunteers are over the moon with gold awards for South Wootton Green and Wootton Park.

South Wootton in Bloom were also celebrating in the churchyard category where St Mary’s Churchyard won a silver-gilt and category winner.

There was a silver-gilt award in a special category to recognise the work carried out at Lyn’s railway station to mark 200 years of travel.

Goodwins Hall also won silver in the care/nursing home category.

Esplanade Gardens in Hunstanton

Cllr Paul Bland, cabinet member for public open spaces and car parks at the borough council, said: “This is a truly wonderful set of results for West Norfolk and recognition of the fantastic teams who look after our public open spaces.

“Council staff, and the many volunteers who work with us, care passionately about our parks and green spaces. This is great recognition for the work they do that makes a real different to our borough.

“I would like to thank our staff and the many volunteers who make west Norfolk such a great place to live.”

New mowers in action

The full list of West Norfolk results is below:

Full face-to-face judging:

• Coastal: Hunstanton - Gold and category winner

Cllr Paul Bland was delighted with the In Bloom success

Lynn virtual entries:

• Public park: The Walks - Gold

• Public park: Tower Gardens – Gold

• Cemeteries/crematoria/graveyards and burial grounds: Mintlyn Crematorium - Gold

• Care home/nursing home: Goodwins Hall – Silver Gilt

• Special category: Lynn 200 years of rail travel – Silver Gilt

South Wootton virtual entries:

• Public park: South Wootton Green – Gold

• Public park: Wootton Park – Gold

• Churchyards: St Mary’s churchyard, South Wootton – Silver