A plaque has been awarded in recognition of a maritime museum in Lynn presented and unveiled by deputy lieutenants of Norfolk David Goddard and Sir Jeremy Bagge, representing Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk.

True's Yard Fisherfolk museum received the blue plaque in recognition of its community work during the pandemic and throughout.

Dr Paul Richards, North End Trust said: "It is an important day to receive recognition, for the staff and our education programme, over the last couple of years, with all the restrictions on life, and in other ways.

LtoR: David Goddard, Lindsey Bavin, Dr Paul Richards, Sir Jeremy Bagge unveil the blue plaque awarded to True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn. (55944076)

"I welcome David Goddard, making sure True's Yard is on the map and thank him.

"Sir Jeremy, vice president of True's Yard will unveil the plaque, who has always very much been involved with True's Yard.

"Thank you very much for your support, you've helped over many years and always supported True's Yard and I think him for his support."

LtoR: Bet Beattie, Tyrone Walton, Rebecca Rees, Lindsey Bavin, Mandy Pope, Lesley Bambridge, Elizabeth Nockolds with the blue plaque presented to True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum, King's Lynn. (55944082)

David Goddard said: "It is a pleasure to be here and represent Lady Dannatt and I am pleased to do so.

"True's Yard played such an important part in the local community so it is very apt that they should receive this award today.

"Lady Dannatt's initiative to award the community just shows what the community can do when it pulls together.

"True's Yard is very rewarding of it.

"The award was designed and produced in Norfolk with no cost to the public, and generous sponsors.

"True's Yard has been cherished for many years and played a very important part in the local community."

Sir Jeremy said: "True's Yard has been very close to my heart for a very long time.

"I am pleased to have been of help to fundraise for charities from time to tome.

"True's Yard has helped open up this part of Lynn which is very important as it slightly on the periphery.

"It was a wonderful idea of Lady Dannatt to give recognition to those who help and hold communities together.

"It is a wonderful expression of what can be done when times are hard when we had this terrible pandemic.

"It is the greatest pleasure to present this to the museum and I hope it's well placed to give people the knowledge of what True's Yard did during the pandemic."