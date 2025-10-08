A veteran described as a “true gentleman” was celebrated during a special party he could enjoy before his memory deteriorates further.

John Moran’s 90th birthday was a full-scale event at the Black Swan Care Home in Lynn, where he resides.

The party was put on for John, who was a member of the 131 Parachute Engineer Regiment, as he is living with dementia.

John Moran with his daughter Sue Edwards

Staff at the Black Swan decided that John deserved an afternoon to remember and rallied together family, friends and members of the Royal British Legion and the Parachute Regimental Association.

The party was held before John's health condition deteriorated even further.

Many came together to enjoy live music, food and drink, as well as a specially made birthday cake which showed John’s love for his airborne career and ballroom dancing.

John with Lieutenant Colonel Simon Edwards

For many years, John carried the branch standard for Lynn and Middleton, as well as the county standard and the standard for the Airborne Parachute Association.

He had served in Aden in 1965 as an airborne engineer.

Many at the event had fond memories to share about John, who has been living at the Black Swan for four years, and how he has helped shape their lives.

One of them was Royal British Legion county parade marshal Robbie Hipkin, who described John as a "remarkable person" who spurred him on to become a standard bearer.

A photo of John while he was serving in Aden in 1965

"John has always been a true gentleman," he said.

"He was always passionate about the ceremonial side of things. He always made sure that everyone was spot on.

"John took me on as a standard bearer. He always wanted me to do it. He used to tell me that one day I would be a county parade marshal.

A specially-made cake for John Moran's 90th birthday

"He was a brilliant mentor. He worked so hard as an airborne, that was his main focus in life."

Mr Hipkin was delighted when care home activities coordinator Jo Taylor got in touch to tell him about the celebration held in his honour.

"The Royal British Legion work with the care home. They look after all of their residents brilliantly and are marvellous around the veterans," he added.

A singer came along for John Moran's 90th birthday

John's daughter, Sue Edwards, described the day as "very emotional".

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Farmer was also at the event to celebrate John.

"It is great to come here and honour people who have served before us and make their services known," he said.

"It is a great honour for me as an airborne engineer to celebrate John's 90th birthday. I look forward to his 100th."

John Moran (seated) with other members of the parachute regiment

Tony Coxall, branch secretary of the Parachute Regimental Association, had lost touch with John's whereabouts after he stopped coming to its monthly meetings.

Therefore, he was so pleased when he was contacted with an invitation to John's party.

"Us members feel like we are part of a family. Parishes could not have operated without people like John."

