A new mayor was selected for West Norfolk during an annual ceremony held yesterday.

Cllr Paul Bland has been elected as mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk and chairman of West Norfolk Council for the following year.

At the ceremony, which took place on Thursday, Cllr Andy Bullen was elected as the deputy mayor.

Mayor Paul Bland (left) and deputy Andy Bullen (right)

The new mayor has been described as a “true Linnet”, having been born in Lynn and lived in West Norfolk for his whole life.

He has lived in South Wootton for more than 50 years and has been a parish councillor there.

After a long career with the Eastern Electricity Board, Paul has worked extensively in the voluntary and charitable sector supporting organisations such as the Sea Cadets, as a director of Festival Too, a trustee of Trues Yard, West Norfolk Academy Trust, Linnets in the Community, and as a verifier for the Duke of Edinburgh's award.

Paul Bland is now mayor of West Norfolk

Paul was appointed as a magistrate in which he served the community for 32 years and was the chairman of the West Norfolk Bench and vice president of the West Norfolk Magistrates Association.

Cllr Bland is an independent councillor for The Woottons ward and was elected to the council in May 2023, serving on the environment & community panel, the Lynn and West Norfolk Area Museums Committee and as deputy mayor in his first year.

He will be supported in his year in office by his wife Marion as mayoress.

The mayor making event took place on Thursday. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Andy Bullen, elected as deputy mayor, was born in Lynn and has lived around the borough including Heacham, Great Massingham, Castle Acre and Downham.



Cllr Bullen has a long involvement with wildlife organisations and spent time travelling and working abroad in publishing. Andy now runs a specialist maritime and port publishing business.



Andy is chair of the Lynn Conservancy Board and is active in promoting and supporting wildlife in the borough. He is a trustee of The Swan Youth Project in Downham, reflecting his interest in supporting young people and families.

Mayor Paul Bland (left) and deputy Andy Bullen (right)

Deputy mayor Andy Bullen

The mayor-making event took place on Thursday. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The mayor-making event took place on Thursday. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The new West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland

The mayor-making event took place on Thursday. Picture: West Norfolk Council

A new mayor was appointed for Lynn and West Norfolk yesterday

Cllr Andy Bullen is now deputy mayor

Mayor Paul Bland with his wife Marion