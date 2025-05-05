The atmosphere was electric as crowds lined the streets to show their support for thousands of runners in Lynn on Sunday.

This year’s Bespak GEAR 10K saw 2,596 people take part, ranging from runners chasing personal bests to families and fun-runners in fancy dress - all in support of a wide range of charitable causes.

The fast and flat course through town made it a day to remember for runners - especially Josh Holman, who beat the previous course record of 31:40 by two seconds to finish in 31 minutes and 38 seconds.

Thousands took to the course which started and finished on the Tuesday Market Place

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with Bespak, the main race got under way at 9.30am, with the Mini GEAR addition starting at 11.45am.

The scenic route took runners through the heart of Lynn, starting and finishing in the Tuesday Market Place, and featuring iconic landmarks such as The Walks, the Red Mount Chapel, and the River Great Ouse.

Following shortly behind Josh and taking second place in the main field with 32:16 was Adrian Mussett, and finishing in third place in 32:50 was Mitchell Bunn.

Thousands crossed the finish line on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday

The women’s race was just as competitive, with Maria Duhig claiming first in 37:15. In second place with a time of 37:45 was Katie Vargeson, and third was Helena Hayes in 38:35.

Wheelchair participants showed up in force, with Mark Howard crossing the line in one hour and two minutes, Susi Rogers-Hartley in one hour and 11 minutes, and Pip Flegel in an hour and 30 minutes.

Adding another layer of competition was the corporate challenge, where businesses and organisations competed as teams for the quickest collective time. Those involved included teams from Mars Food, Palm Paper and Bespak.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, said: “The Bespak GEAR 10K is another highlight in our calendar of events, and today was no exception.

“The support from the local community, the commitment from our volunteers, and the determination of the runners made it a truly memorable day. Congratulations to everyone who took part – we can’t wait to return in 2026.”

The Bespak GEAR 10K is sponsored by Bespak, West Norfolk Council, Radio West Norfolk, High 5, Coopah, Marathon Photos Live, Shokz, and Jog On.

Runners taking part in the annual 10K race

Darren Hodkinson, chief operating officer at Bespak, said: “It was a great day and fantastic to see participation across all age and ability groups, as well as the outstanding support from the local community providing encouragement to the participants.

“This fills us with immense pride to sponsor this event. The commitment and camaraderie from all participants and the atmosphere on the day are amazing.

“We believe it is vital that we have an active involvement in supporting activities in the communities where our people live and work, and where local charities can also greatly benefit.

“The increased participation numbers across the GEAR and Mini GEAR this year show that this event goes from strength to strength. We are already looking forward to 2026.”

Participants were encouraged to fundraise for a charity of their choice or one of the event’s partner charities, which included Break, The Purfleet Trust, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, 8:56 Foundation, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and WNDA.

Entries for the 2026 event are now open. Runners looking to be part of the action can sign up here: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/gear-10k/

It was a proud day for many

Youngsters also took part in the race

People took part in the race in fancy dress

Runners taking part in the annual 10K race for charity

Crowds gathered to show their support for runners

There were fancy dress seen among the runners