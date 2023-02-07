Both of West Norfolk's MPs have again urged Government officials to announce plans for the future of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

And fresh concerns have been raised over the safety of both patients and visitors at the facility.

Liz Truss and James Wild, MPs for South and North West Norfolk respectively, have both spoken out once more - calling for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to include the QEH in a new national hospital scheme.

MP Liz Truss has penned a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of his March budget announcement

The QEH, with its estate covered in Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), was built to last for 30 years. It is now over 40 years old and propped up by over 3,000 timber and metal supports - making it the most propped up hospital in the country.

Campaigners, including the Save the QEH group, were repeatedly told that a decision on its future would be made by the end of last year.

However, little progress has been made - with a number of delays pushing back an announcement.

MP James Wild spoke on the hospital at the House of Commons today

Ms Truss, the former Prime Minister, has written to Mr Hunt ahead of his next budget announcement on March 15.

She has described the hospital as an "increasingly dangerous environment, affecting patients, staff and visitors to the site".

She said: “I am concerned about the safety of patients and visitors and am urging the Chancellor to announce funding for this project as soon as possible.”

And during Treasury questions at the House of Commons today (Tuesday), Mr Wild urged the Treasury to back plans to include the QEH.

Campaigners have been calling for an announcement on the QEH for months

He asked: "Given the serious condition of Queen Elizabeth hospital in Lynn does the Chancellor agree that it is better value for money to build a new hospital rather than patch it up and will the Treasury back the Department of Health’s plan to do just that and include it in the new hospitals programme?”

In response, MP John Glen - chief secretary to the Treasury in charge of public spending - referred to a recent meeting he held with Mr Wild.

Mr Glen said: “As we discussed when we met two weeks ago it is a top priority for us to resolve the profile of spending for the hospitals like his - the RAAC hospitals - that need that urgent work and we are working on it very quickly.

"But I wouldn’t want to steal the thunder of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care who will make those decisions ultimately."

This seems to suggest that any decision on the QEH's future will not be made until mid-March at the earliest.