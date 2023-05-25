South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has expressed her relief that an annoucement has been made that Lynn will get a new hospital.

The former prime minister has campaigned alongside North West Norfolk MP James Wild for a new building for several months.

The new hospital will replace the existing facility, where the roof is being held up by thousands of stilts in a building that had already outlived its 30-year lifespan a decade ago.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss on a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Liz and James's lobbying of the Health Secretary and the Chancellor has paid off and means that South West Norfolk constituents currently using the QEH will be using the new hospital by the end of this decade.

Responding to the announcement in the House of Commons, Liz said: "I’d like to thank the Health Secretary for listening to our representations in West Norfolk and announcing a new build for the Queen Elizabeth in Lynn.

“As he knows, the hospital is in a poor state, parts of it are being held up by stilts and the concrete is crumbling. This announcement will come as a huge relief to local residents and will be extremely welcome.”

In response, Health Secretary Steve Barclay confirmed that the new hospital will open by 2030 and paid tribute to Liz for campaigning “so assiduously” on this issue on behalf of her constituents.

Liz added: "I would like to thank everyone who got behind our calls to replace the existing facility: your support has helped ensure that we will have a brand new hospital for our area by 2030."