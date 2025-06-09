A newly formed trust, which has an aim of telling the stories of West Norfolk people, has launched the first phase of its cultural programme.

The Margery Kempe Trust (TMKT), a charity set up by three Lynn residents, will be kicking off its programme with a free four-week life writing and storytelling workshop.

It is part of the new programme, which has three initiatives around life-writing and storytelling.

Antonia Hayes, James Goodman-Stephens and James Wadham launched the Margery Kempe Trust last year

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We're very excited to be kicking off our cultural programme with these life writing and storytelling workshops.

“They’re open to people of all levels and abilities.

“We only have a few spaces left. No preparation is required. Over the four weeks, participants will discover, craft, and share their stories”.

This week, the trust is kicking off the events, with the first taking place tomorrow at St Faith’s Community Hub in Gaywood.

One group will meet weekly on Tuesday evenings starting from tomorrow, the other group will meet weekly on Thursday mornings, starting from June 12.

Each weekly session will last 90 minutes.

Registration is required as there is a limited number of free places available. This can be done by emailing hello@tmkt.org.uk

The pilot workshops are supported by public funding from Arts Council England.

The Margery Kempe Trust is comprised of James Wadham, Antonia Hayes and James Goodman-Stephens, who met outside the nursery dropping off their children.

In addition to this, TMKT will be holding ongoing weekly life writing and storytelling sessions at Lynn’s library on July 4.

They will be taking place on Fridays from 10.30am to 12.30pm.