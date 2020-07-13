Home   News   Article

Trust seeks new King's Lynn chief executive at £135k a year

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 13 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:17, 13 July 2020

A West Norfolk-based education group is looking for a new boss – with a six-figure salary on offer to the successful candidate.

The Eastern Multi-Academy Trust (EMAT), which sponsors schools including the King’s Lynn Academy and King Edward VII Academy, has begun the process of recruiting a new chief executive.

Its current boss, Dr Duncan Ramsey, yesterday confirmed he is leaving the organisation to take up a similar role at a Cambridgeshire-based trust this autumn.

Read more
EducationKings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE