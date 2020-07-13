Trust seeks new King's Lynn chief executive at £135k a year

A West Norfolk-based education group is looking for a new boss – with a six-figure salary on offer to the successful candidate.

The Eastern Multi-Academy Trust (EMAT), which sponsors schools including the King’s Lynn Academy and King Edward VII Academy, has begun the process of recruiting a new chief executive.

Its current boss, Dr Duncan Ramsey, yesterday confirmed he is leaving the organisation to take up a similar role at a Cambridgeshire-based trust this autumn.