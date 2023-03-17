A charity aims to open its social supermarket this April from which funds will be raised to support the homeless in Lynn.

The Purfleet Trust has secured the former HSS Hire premises at Southgate Street, which closed during the pandemic, and plans are to create the Purfleet Pantry.

For a £3 annual subscription shoppers will be able to purchase fresh produce and household items along with furniture that will be available to buy in the large warehouse area.

Karen Mason, social supermarket supervisor, said: “The supermarket is eco-friendly and funds all go back into helping the homeless. We really need more volunteer staff and we are looking for suppliers who would be happy to donate regularly to keep us going.”

The bespoke centrepiece shelving in the ambient food area was made by AS Engineering.

The design and laser cutting took about a week to be installed by Adam Archer who used local companies to supply the parts.

The charity will be working with Nourish Norfolk and food partners and relying on donations to supply stock to the shop.

Karen said: “We really need more volunteers on board.

“We are hoping to be open four days week to start off.

“There is still a lot of work to do to be able to open in Easter week.

“We will have fridges and freezers for the frozen food in the big space which we can utilise.

“There are many in need for this social supermarket and it is not just for people who claim benefits and anybody can join.

“We already use dedicated suppliers who help feed homeless people who attend our Austin Fields centre.

“There is a massive need for this service and we are desperate for volunteers.”

