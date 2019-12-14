Campaigners will set out their vision for the future of a historic Lynn arts site when they address councillors next week.

A bid is currently being drawn up for lottery funding to renovate the St George’s Guildhall complex in King Street.

And members of the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust will present their ideas for the site at a West Norfolk Council panel meeting on Tuesday.

The St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn

A document published ahead of the regeneration and development panel session lists potential ideas including a gift shop which the trust argues will help to make the venue financially sustainable.

It said: “The SGT vision for the site is to unify the management of the entire National Trust freehold and to provide a full range of arts and educational activities in support of our aims.

“The site will be managed creatively to ensure that all aspects of the property contribute to the sustainability of the enterprise – integrating the food and beverage operations with the arts events and commercial lettings and other income generating uses.”

The trust is initially seeking a memorandum of understanding between itself, West Norfolk Council and the site’s owner, the National Trust.

But its longer-term aim is to take over the lease, which is currently held by the council itself. Trust leaders say that would help them to seek external funding.

Although the borough council’s ruling cabinet backed plans to submit a formal expression of interest in seeking lottery funding for the project last month, the latest paper reveals that submission will now be delayed until the new year.

But council officials yesterday said that is due to the National Trust seeking to take a more active role in the bid. Talks are due to take place early in the new year.

