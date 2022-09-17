In March of this year, the foundation developed a strategy to support men in the local community with regards to their mental health and wellbeing, a key focus was on ensuring the strategy was inclusive for all men, writes chairman Matt Oakes.

Our Men’s Time project commenced in May with Men’s Time Sporting Social get-togethers.

This was aimed at getting men out and about in a sport setting, focussing on encouraging men to talk and socialise, reducing feelings of loneliness and social isolation and subsequently improving mental health and wellbeing.

The 8:56 Foundation held their first year anniversary ball and aim to commit some £10,000 funding to Men’s Time projects in the second year of the foundation. From left to -Rose Buhlemann, events co-ordinator, Ian Prentice, treasure, Professor Lee Smith, trustee, Megan Thaxton, events manager, Matt Oakes chairman, Natasha Colman, fundraising so-ordinator), Sarah Oakes, vice chair), Richard Watson, trustee.

The foundation has now run four Men’s Time events since May.

The first one took place on Thursday, May 19 with ten pin bowling. Other events have included footgolf, bowls and five-a-side.

To date, some 70 men have attended these sessions.

The 8:56 Foundation, set up in memory of Lee Calton, hold events called Men's Time to socialise over sporting activities, such as bowling, and encourage discussion surrounding mental health.

We have two further events booked this year which will including fishing, aswell as a snooker and pool evening.

The fishing event will be extended to what will hopefully be a monthly offering and form the basis of our 8:56 Men’s Time fishing group, there has been well documented benefits between fishing and mental health.

We are delighted to share the news that we have secured funding from the Angling Trust to support this initiative.

The 8:56 Foundation are Lynn News' charity of the year as voted by readers

The foundation now also runs Men’s Time To Talk, which will initially be a private Facebook group offering a safe space for men to open up about feelings, mental health, wellbeing or life challenges with no judgment, just support.

If someone feels uncomfortable about what they want to discuss, posts can be submitted anonymously.

The next phase will be the launch of the Men’s Time To Talk sessions, which will be held in an informal space, with expert talks on the management of mental health complications followed by conversation over tea or coffee.

The 8:56 Foundation support men's mental health

At these events, people will be free to talk or just listen, there will be no requirement to be active in the session unless someone wants to.

Following these sessions, attendees will have the opportunity, at a later date, to access our dedicated support program, with counsellors if required and this will be funded by the foundation

At our ball last Friday we announced that we would commit up to £10,000 funding to our Men’s Time project in the second year of the foundation.

Trustee Richard Watson said: “We would encourage anyone who feels they would benefit from any of our projects to get in touch with the 8:56 Foundation through our website or message us on our social pages.”