People passionate about theatre, the arts, culture and heritage are wanted to be part of a group responsible for Lynn’s St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub.

West Norfolk Council, working in partnership with Norfolk Museums Service and in collaboration with The National Trust, is working to conserve and regenerate the guildhall and hub.

A specially formed Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), led by an independent board of trustees, will be responsible for operating the site as a heritage visitor attraction.

St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The charitable objectives of the CIO are the advancement of the arts, culture, heritage and science and to advance the education of the public in, although not limited to, the performing and visual arts, the built heritage, creativity and entrepreneurialism throughout the United Kingdom.

Three initial trustees have applied to the Charity Commission to register the CIO, these are:

Dr Robert Anderson – previously director of the British Museum

Peter Wilson – previously chief executive of Theatre Royal, Norwich

Nick Dodds – cultural venues specialist and advisor

The partnership is hoping to recruit four further trustees by the end of June this year.

These trustees will be unremunerated volunteers.

Tim FitzHigham, creative director for St George’s Guildhall and West Norfolk Council’s cultural office, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone passionate about the arts and excited about the prospect of setting up and contributing to a new charity.

“We are looking for people who can think strategically and demonstrate some business acumen, along with good communication and networking skills.

“Accounting or legal knowledge would be beneficial as would experience working in marketing, fundraising or not-for-profit enterprises.

“Ultimately, we are looking for people who are willing to commit the time and are invested in making this project a success.”

West Norfolk Council is the accountable body for the funding for this project from the Government’s Town’s Fund and is the lead organisation for the delivery of the vision developed by the King’s Lynn Town Deal Board.

The project forms part of Lynn’s £25 million Town Deal.

The trustees will be ultimately responsible for the governance of the CIO, St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub, Lynn, and adherence to its charitable objects, ensuring that the charity is well-run and efficient.

They will engage and oversee a professional management team who will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the centre on King Street.

Initially however, they will need to be directly involved in the establishment and development of the CIO until the chief executive has been appointed.

For an informal discussion regarding this opportunity, contact Alison Dudeney, consultant/director at FEI (Festival & Events International) on alison.dudeney@feiuk.com.

More information is available at https://www.jobtrain.co.uk/west-norfolk/Job/JobDetail?JobId=1187.

The closing date for applications is June 5, with interviews set to take place during June.