TSB branch closures will not affect King's Lynn and Swaffham

Bank branches in Lynn and Swaffham are not among the list of 164 closing across the UK in 2020 and 2021.

TSB is removing more than 900 roles across the UK as part of the closures, which bosses say have been driven by a "significant shift in customer behaviour " and online banking.

The branches located on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn and Swaffham's Market Place are not affected by the announcement. The bank at 1 Tuesday Market Place was granted a Grade II listing in March 2019.

On the closures, Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of TSB, said: “Closing any of our branches is never an easy decision, but our customers are banking differently – with a marked shift to digital banking.

“We are reshaping our business to transform the customer experience and set us up for the future. This means having the right balance between branches on the high street and our digital platforms, enabling us to offer the very best experience for our personal and business customers across the UK.

“We remain committed to our branch network and will retain one of the largest in the UK.”

TSB is making a total of 969 role reductions while 120 new operational roles are being created meaning there will be an overall net reduction of 849 roles.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “Alongside these changes, we will continue to invest in our remaining branch network to offer high quality banking services, fully integrated with improved digital capability.

“We are working to ensure the transition towards digital – which is being seen right across the economy – is handled sensitively and pragmatically for our colleagues and customers. We’re taking steps to support vulnerable customers and those in rural locations.”

For a full list of branch closures across the UK, visit www.tsb.co.uk/our-branches