A free drop-in event for families to explore Tudor times proved popular on Sunday at South Lynn community centre.

The purpose of the day was to inform about this part of history, by showing how people lived in the Tudor era.

Youngsters were able to try food and meet historical characters, hear stories and take part in activities.

The fun day was made possible by ward members for South and West Lynn, Charles Joyce and Alexandra Kemp, with a contribution from their councillor community grant scheme allocation.

Alexandra Kemp said: "Tudor Day is a triumph. It is wonderful to see hundreds of local families at the community centre here in South Lynn, enjoying an action-packed day bringing the community together.

"Children have been writing with feather quill pens, colouring and decorating craft crowns to take home, playing noughts and crosses on a giant board using tree stumps as counters, competing in hobby horse jousting on a special racecourse, finding out how a Tudor watering can works, learning about Tudor herbs in the sensory herb garden, listening to stories and tasting Tudor treats.

"History, nature, sports, writing, food, there is something here for everyone.

"The children have met characters from history, including Anne Boleyn and her daughter, Queen Elizabeth I, played by Dayna Woolbright and Rachel Duffield from the Norfolk Museum Service.

"There is even a copy of the King John charter, that gave Lynn the right to govern itself and the charter given to Lynn by Queen Mary I, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, in 1557, that made South Lynn part of the borough.

"Children said they especially loved writing with the quill pens, and learning about Tudor lettering, and said that they would like to come to future events.

"Poppy aged nine said: 'The best bit was meeting the Queen'.

"I would like to pay tribute to Rachel Williams, Dayna Woolbright and Rachel Duffield of the Norfolk Museum Service for helping to bring the history of the borough alive and showing children how much fun finding out about the past can be.

"I hope this event encourages more people to use this centre in South Lynn."

Charles Joyce said: "This is an excellent example of how the community grant scheme can make a difference to residents in our ward.

"Many local families from South Lynn and beyond have come to visit this free family event.

"I thank Rachael Williams, Dayna Woolbright and Rachel Duffield from Norfolk Museums Service for organising this with their Kick the Dust team.”

The community Grant scheme is aimed at supporting local community groups and activities in their wards with Each ward member having £1000 to spend in the scheme.

Councillors Alexandra Kemp and Charles Joyce paid £600 each towards this event.

