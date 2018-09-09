Tudor Tuesday comes to life at National Trust’s Oxburgh Hall

Tudor Tuesday at Oxburgh Hall, Oxborough, be transported back to when Oxburgh Hall was built in 15th Century England by dressing up as Lord or Lady of the manor, also discover the life of a Yeoman with a sword and shield or become a daughter of the house by dressing in long skirts...Visitors dressed and ready for the days event, LtoR, mum and daughter Anna and Jemima Peach(14). (3966235)

Visitors to the National Trust’s Oxburgh Hall took a trip back in time to the 15th century on Tuesday.

Guests were transported back to a time when the historic building would have just been built – in 1482 – for the estate’s Tudor Tuesdays event.

Those who attended the event were able to become fully immersed into life in Tudor England, and many dressed up in costume to experience life as a Lord or Lady of the manor.

Visitors were also given the opportunity to discover more about the life of a Yeoman with a sword and shield or able to become a daughter of the house by dressing in long skirts.

This Tuesday was the last in the summer series of Tudor Tuesdays at Oxburgh Hall, which started on July 31, giving adults and children alike an insight into life in the medieval period.