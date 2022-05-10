A record-breaking £93,392 has been raised for Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House following a 10-day tulip spectacular.

Tulip growers Mark and Susanne Eves from PS and JE Ward of Belmont Nurseries, in Terrington St Clement, worked with the hospice to open the 28-acre tulip field near Lynn to the public.

The event which was held from April 21 until May 2 sold out within four days of the tickets being released.

Pictured left to right: Tammy Green, senior fundraising manager, John Garrett, director of finance, Mark Eves, director at PS and JE Ward, Susanne Eves, director at PS and JE Ward, Lindsey Atkin, community and corporate fundraising manager, Lynn Lockheart, director of operations and retail. (56551569)

The stunning display attracted more than 10,000 visitors and tulip enthusiasts, many travelling long distances, to view the only public tulip fields in the country.

Last year, Tulips for Tapping raised over £21,500 for the Hillington-based hospice.

The Norfolk Hospice also collaborated with Miffy, the white rabbit character which appears in the popular picture books by Dutch illustrator, Dick Bruna. Miffy visited the field on bank holiday Monday and exclusive Miffy merchandise was sold throughout the event.

The record breaking total is the largest the hospice fundraising team have ever achieved for an event and the catering team were involved in baking tulip themed biscuits and cakes.

Belmont Nurseries tulip fields (56564334)

More than 75 volunteers from the hospice and local businesses gave their time to ensure that the event was a success.

Mark and Susanne Eves, from the nursery, said: "It is our pleasure and privilege to work alongside The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House for this amazing fundraising event.

"We only grow the tulips and much of the hard work comes from the fundraising team and all the volunteers that gave their time to help.

"We are truly astounded by the amount raised and humbled in knowing what a difference it will make to those people that are supported by the Hospice."

Belmont Nurseries tulip fields (56564331)

Lindsey Atkin, community and corporate fundraising manager at the hospice, said: "It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Mark and Susanne once again for this special event and we are so thankful to them, our amazing volunteers and everyone who supported Tulips for Tapping.

"We’d also like to give special thanks to Michael Rae, Roydon Hall Farms and our main sponsor Stebbings Car Superstore and our supporters Algeco, Baco Compak, Bawsey Country Park, Rudd Marquees, Rural Broadband and TM Browne.

"We are absolutely stunned by the total raised and still can’t quite believe it! It will make a huge difference after such a challenging couple of years."

All the money raised will go towards the running costs of the hospice, which costs £7,500 per day to run.

The hospice provides care services free of charge to local families facing a life-limiting illness.