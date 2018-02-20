Turnstone - Head to drop-in sessions to have a say on the future of our town

Last week a letter from HM revenue and customs informed me that in 2016/17 my contribution to the EU was just £5.

In comparison with my membership of other organisations this seems excellent value.When compared with recent increases in Council Tax it is incredible value!

This makes me wonder why the government opted for a referendum on Britain’s continuing membership of the EU, when on everything else people are merely ‘consulted’, even on issues such as replacing Trident, HS2, fox hunting, badger culling, the NDR, or the cost of policing.

We are given a chance, every few years, to vote for politicians, but it was only at elections for the European Parliament that proportional representation was introduced, because it was the most democratic method of voting.

Ironically, this was how UKIP members managed to get into the European Parliament, but UKIP candidates have consistently failed to gain enough votes to occupy seats at Westminster.

Perhaps this point will be raised by members of the audience when Nigel Farage returns to the stage of the Princess Theatre later this year?

More immediately, although local residents will not have the opportunity to vote in a ‘referendum’, they will be invited to take part in a number of ‘consultations’.

On February 22, there is a ‘drop-in’ session at Hunstanton town hall, between 2pm and 7pm when people will be given a say on plans to build 30 new dwellings on land between Alexandra Road and the Tesco car park.

Next week, on February 27 there is a shorter session at the town hall from 2 pm to 5 pm when the focus will be on a coastal management plan, including options for reducing cliff erosion.

Apparently the intention is to gather information that can be used to develop proposals, which will then lead to a further round of consultations.

This sounds like the kind of approach that should have preceded the decision to leave the EU.

Unfortunately, if past experience is anything to go by, local public opinion will count for little if it is not in line with borough council proposals.

Take for example the proposal to erect a new skateboard ramp on the promenade where it forms part of The Green, adjacent to the site of an American diner kiosk.

It could be argued that the diner is only temporary, but the skateboarding facility would clearly be permanent, thereby contravening the Covenant intended to protect The Green from permanent structures of this kind.

It would also contravene a bylaw prominently displayed nearby, which prohibits skateboards and scooters. This bylaw also makes it an offence to obstruct the flow of movement along the promenade.