A county cancer charity, whose work has been praised by a leading television personality, has opened a new support centre in Lynn.

The Big C's new facility in Railway Road was opened by West Norfolk's Mayor and Mayoress, Harry and Brenda Humphrey last Thursday.

A group of guests attended the occasion, including Sam Sandell on behalf of West Norfolk Borough Council, Jasmine Fulcher representing the King’s Lynn Breast Cancer Support Group and members of fundraising group LILAC (Ladies in League Against Cancer).

Opening of the new Big C Cancer support centre at Railway Road King's Lynn.

And the new centre was recently visited, ahead of the ceremony, by BBC Winterwatch presenter, Michaela Strachan, after she finished filming the latest series at Wild Ken Hill.

Michaela was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and underwent a double mastectomy, followed by breast reconstruction.

She said: “I wish I’d had somewhere like Big C where people understand it, they know how to help and things are in place to get you through that journey.

BBC Winterwatch 2022 Broadcasting From Wild Ken Hill at Snettisham - Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan with Lynn News Reporter Jenny Beake.

“It really is a fabulous place for people to come who have been diagnosed with cancer in Lynn and I’m sure it’s going to help so many people get through the cancer journey.”

Big C founder, David Moar MBE, Dr Chris Bushby CEO and Dr Melanie Pascale, director of charitable operations, gave speeches and guests enjoyed a buffet and celebration Big C cake pops.

The centre has relocated from Big C’s previous Lynn premises which opened on Norfolk Street in 2013.

Dr Melanie Pascale, the organisation's director of charitable operations said: “We are delighted to open our new support and information centre in Lynn.

Opening of the new Big C Cancer support centre at Railway Road King's Lynn.

“The new ground floor building is easily accessible for all and provides a fresh, contemporary and welcoming space.

“We are close to the bus station and there is a lot of parking close by.

“We will be operating on an appointment basis initially to control numbers within the setting due to the ongoing Covid situation, but will review this periodically.”

Opening of the new Big C Cancer support centre at Railway Road King's Lynn.

“We are very pleased to be able to once again offer face-to-face support for our service-users in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, complemented by ongoing virtual services.

“This is a fundamental aspect of our charity and one we know our service-users and staff have missed.”

Patients with a cancer diagnosis and their families can meet with Big C’s team of qualified nursing professionals and specialist support officers who are on hand with a friendly listening ear.

To book a face to face appointment at the centre, a virtual appointment online, to enquire about support groups or phone support, call 0800 0927640.

Opening of the new Big C Cancer support centre at Railway Road King's Lynn.

Opening of the new Big C Cancer support centre at Railway Road King's Lynn.