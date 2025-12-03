A TV menopause doctor is heading to town for her new show on female health and hormones.

Dr Louise Newson, who has featured on talk shows such as Loose Women and Lorraine, will be taking to the stage at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Wednesday, April 15 as part of her ‘Breaking the Cycle’ UK tour.

She will tackle tough questions, tell real-life stories and share facts to help women of all ages.

Dr Louise Newson will be hosting a show at Lynn’s Corn Exchange

Dr Newson currently has her own podcast and is the author of Sunday Times bestseller The Definitive Guide to Menopause and Perimenopause.

“Women deserve more information, adequate support and better healthcare,” she said.

“This event is about sharing my knowledge about the hormones that impact us from our teens to menopause.

“This is more than a health talk, it is a movement and a wake-up call. Whether it’s menopause, PMDD, contraception or PCOS, I’m so excited to be able to reach as many people across the UK to help provide information that can truly change lives.”

Tickets can be purchased here.