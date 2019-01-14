TVs stolen in burglaries in King's Lynn and Downham Market

Detectives are investigating two separate burglaries in Lynn and Downham this month.

The first occurred some time between 10am on Saturday, January 5 and 9.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when entry was forced to a flat in Columbia Way in Lynn and a black LG TV was stolen.

Police news.

The second break-in happened between 10.15am on Wednesday, January 9 and 9.30am on Thursday, January 10 at a flat in James Scott Close in Downham.

A black Samsung TV, a Samsung surround sound system with two speakers and a amplifier were stolen.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the areas between the times stated, should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting references 36/1726/19 and 36/2272/19 respectively.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.