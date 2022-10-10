The annual general meeting (AGM) of the King’s Lynn and Emmerich Twinning Club was held on Friday following a visit by German guests for a long weekend.

Aims of the club are to foster good relationships between the towns and to encourage exchange visits between students, citizens, officials, organisations, sports clubs and other interested parties.

Usually visits happen in the Spring alternating each year between the German district and Lynn with people visiting each other.

This year guests were able to visit Lynn during Heritage Day and see some of the classic cars.

Mayor of West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge said: “I attended the AGM of the Emmerich Twinning Club on Friday.

"As Mayor, I am president for the year.

"I had joined them last Sunday and met some of their guests from Germany who had very kindly brought with them, donations from the Mayor of Emmerich for my two charities.”