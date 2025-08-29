Games of noughts and crosses have cropped up on mini roundabouts across West Norfolk - appearing to mock the St George’s crosses painted previously.

The flag has been painted onto roundabouts and zebra crossings around the area over the past week, but many have now had the traditional game etched over them.

Photographs show this has been done at six locations in the borough, including two in North Lynn, one in Clenchwarton, two in South Lynn and another on Goodwins Road.

Noughts and crosses have been spotted in Clenchwarton

This will mean there will be even more work for Norfolk County Council, which revealed earlier this week it will be scrubbing the St George’s crosses off.

The noughts and crosses games are thought to have appeared over the past two days, and are likely a response from residents who disagree with the flags being painted.

Games have been spotted on North Lynn mini roundabouts at Loke Road and Columbia Way, as well as Lynnsport Way and Reid Way.

Another game has cropped up on Goodwins Road

Other locations include on Saddlebow Road and Morston Drift, and the pedestrian crossing on Wisbech Road, both in South Lynn.

An anonymous Lynn News reader sent pictures of the noughts and crosses games they have spotted.

The Goodwins Road and Vancouver Avenue roundabout has also been targeted, as has the Clenchwarton Main Road/Hall Road roundabout.

The resident said: “They now cover most of the St George's flags that appeared this week.

Several games of noughts and crosses have appeared on Wisbech Road in South Lynn

“The noughts and crosses appeared over the past two nights. I don't know how many people are doing this. Not sure exactly what they mean.”

North Lynn councillors said they believe the flags were painted out of frustration with the Government, while others believe it is due to annoyance with the increase in illegal migrants arriving in the UK.

Lynnsport Way has also been targeted

The Loke Road/ Columbia Way roundabout has also been turned into a game