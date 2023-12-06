Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Two people arrested in King's Lynn in connection with supplying drugs such as ketamine and ecstacy

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:27, 06 December 2023

Two people have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized from a town address.

Yesterday the police seized the drugs and made two arrests during the execution of a warrant in North Lynn.

Drugs including ecstasy, ketamine, and cannabis were found at the property on Smith Avenue.

Two people have been arrested in connection with drugs. Picture: iStock
Two people have been arrested in connection with drugs. Picture: iStock

Officers attended the address during the afternoon and arrested a man in his late teens and a woman in her 30s.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They were taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Crime Kings Lynn Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE