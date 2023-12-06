Two people arrested in King's Lynn in connection with supplying drugs such as ketamine and ecstacy
Published: 16:27, 06 December 2023
Two people have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized from a town address.
Yesterday the police seized the drugs and made two arrests during the execution of a warrant in North Lynn.
Drugs including ecstasy, ketamine, and cannabis were found at the property on Smith Avenue.
Officers attended the address during the afternoon and arrested a man in his late teens and a woman in her 30s.
Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
They were taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.