Two men have been arrested after police seized suspected illegal vapes from a Lynn shop at the weekend.

Lynn Police said its officers took the devices after a seizure at a Norfolk Street shop on Saturday afternoon.

They said the men had since been bailed.

Police seized suspected illegal vapes from a Lynn shop. Picture: Lynn Police

“Our teams are working hard to crack down on illegal vapes and those being sold to children,” officers added in a post on Facebook.

If you have information that could help, get in touch with the police via the website at norfolk.police.uk or via 101.