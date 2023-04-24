Home   News   Article

Two arrested after suspected illegal vapes seized from King’s Lynn shop

By Rebekah Chilvers
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:54, 24 April 2023

Two men have been arrested after police seized suspected illegal vapes from a Lynn shop at the weekend.

Lynn Police said its officers took the devices after a seizure at a Norfolk Street shop on Saturday afternoon.

They said the men had since been bailed.

Police seized suspected illegal vapes from a Lynn shop. Picture: Lynn Police
“Our teams are working hard to crack down on illegal vapes and those being sold to children,” officers added in a post on Facebook.

If you have information that could help, get in touch with the police via the website at norfolk.police.uk or via 101.

