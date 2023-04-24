Two arrested after suspected illegal vapes seized from King’s Lynn shop
Published: 17:54, 24 April 2023
Two men have been arrested after police seized suspected illegal vapes from a Lynn shop at the weekend.
Lynn Police said its officers took the devices after a seizure at a Norfolk Street shop on Saturday afternoon.
They said the men had since been bailed.
“Our teams are working hard to crack down on illegal vapes and those being sold to children,” officers added in a post on Facebook.
If you have information that could help, get in touch with the police via the website at norfolk.police.uk or via 101.