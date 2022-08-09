Dozens of vehicles were stopped by police in Lynn on Friday as part of an operation aimed at keeping the roads safe and disrupting crime.

The action day, organised by the Roads and Armed Policing Team, saw two people arrested and 10 vehicles banned from the roads after being escorted to a designated check site at the Adrian Flux Arena.

A total of 35 vehicles stopped throughout the day, including cars, light goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles, with only four leaving the check site having committed no offences.

Dozens of vehicles were stopped by police in Lynn on Friday as part of an operation aimed at keeping the roads safe and disrupting crime. Stock image

A number of offences were recorded, and 28 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued, with some drivers believed to have committed multiple offences.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving and another driver received a caution for possession of cannabis.

Meanwhile, 10 vehicles were immediately banned from road use due to the defects found.

The Adrian Flux Arena was used as a designated check site during the day of action. Picture: Ian Burt

The action day was also supported by officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team, Operation Moonshot and local officers, as well as partner agencies including the DVSA and Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB).

Sgt Peter Howlett, of the Joint Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “Once again, we have proven just how important these action days are in making the roads of Norfolk a safer place.

“Out of the 28 TORs issued, eight of those were for the offence of not wearing a seatbelt. This is such a basic safety measure, that takes seconds to action and could potentially save your life.

“We will continue to reiterate our stance around the fatal four offences which include drink/drug driving, not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone and speeding.

"These offences make you four times more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision.

“Working alongside our partner agencies in order to crack down on road-related offences is something we target all year round, however these actions days send a clear message to offenders that they could be stopped at any point and will face punishment.”

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, said: “All of these offences were completely avoidable and yet could have put both the driver and other road users in danger.

“Concerns about road safety are regularly raised with me and with my office by people across Norfolk, and keeping our roads safe is a priority in my Police, Crime and Community Safety Plan.

"The very best outcome from one of these operations would be to end the day having found no offences being committed at all and everyone being part of the majority of road users who look after the safety of themselves and of others.

"Until that time, I fully support the police in their work to make our roads safer for all users.”

The TORs issued as part of this initiative could result in fines and/or points on drivers’ licences.

Anyone with existing points on their licence risks losing it completely.