Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Two arrested after robbery at cash point on King’s Lynn’s St Faith’s Drive left man with hand injury

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:51, 05 March 2025
 | Updated: 11:55, 05 March 2025

Two people have been arrested after a robbery at a cash point in Gaywood in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage of the incident, which they say happened at an ATM on St Faith’s Drive at around 1.15am.

It left a victim with a hand injury and a quantity of cash was stolen from him, with the suspects then leaving towards the clock and down Queen Mary Road.

Two people have been arrested after a robbery at a cash point in Gaywood in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: iStock/GVision
Two people have been arrested after a robbery at a cash point in Gaywood in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: iStock/GVision

A man and a woman were arrested on Sunday in Gaywood and have since been released on conditional bail until May 23.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen - or filmed - the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area.

Any information can be emailed to the District Crime Unit via DCUKingsLynn@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime Free Kings Lynn Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE