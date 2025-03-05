Two people have been arrested after a robbery at a cash point in Gaywood in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage of the incident, which they say happened at an ATM on St Faith’s Drive at around 1.15am.

It left a victim with a hand injury and a quantity of cash was stolen from him, with the suspects then leaving towards the clock and down Queen Mary Road.

Two people have been arrested after a robbery at a cash point in Gaywood in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: iStock/GVision

A man and a woman were arrested on Sunday in Gaywood and have since been released on conditional bail until May 23.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen - or filmed - the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area.

Any information can be emailed to the District Crime Unit via DCUKingsLynn@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.