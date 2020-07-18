Two arrested as suspected stolen items seized by King's Lynn police
Police in Lynn have arrested two people and seized an array of items believed to be stolen in the town centre today.
Laundry products, shampoo, coffee and chocolates were among the products seized by officers.
A social media post by King's Lynn Police said they were supported by town centre CCTV staff in recovering the items.
