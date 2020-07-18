Home   News   Article

Two arrested as suspected stolen items seized by King's Lynn police

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 18:18, 18 July 2020
 | Updated: 18:50, 18 July 2020

Police in Lynn have arrested two people and seized an array of items believed to be stolen in the town centre today.

Laundry products, shampoo, coffee and chocolates were among the products seized by officers.

A social media post by King's Lynn Police said they were supported by town centre CCTV staff in recovering the items.

Read more
CrimeKings Lynn

More by this author

Lynn News Reporter

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE