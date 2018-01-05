Two arson attacks in Fakenham believed to be linked, police say

Two arson attacks which happened in Fakenham this week are believed to be linked, police have said.

Officers are appealing for information following the arsons – the first of which happened on Wednesday at Fakenham Connect on Oak Street at about 7.45am.

The fire is believed to have been started in a bin before spreading to a building.

The Fakenham Connect building contains offices of both North Norfolk District Council and JobCentre Plus (JCP), as well as Fakenham Town Council and the town’s registration office.

The second arson happened on Friday when the fire was discovered shortly before 6am in a small shipping container, located at the back of a day centre, on Field Lane.

Insp Ed Brown said: “Fortunately no one has been injured in either of these incidents however fires have the ability to spread quickly which has the potential for unintended consequences.

“I would ask the public to be vigilant and call police if you witness any suspicious activity.

“We would advise businesses to check that outside areas are properly secured to prevent against unlawful access.

“In both of these cases, the perpetrator has entered a storage area before starting a fire.

“If we remove the opportunity we reduce the likelihood of these types of offences occurring.

“The timing of these offences also suggests that whoever is responsible is out and about in the town first thing in the morning when there are few people moving about.

“We will be increasing our patrols at these times.”

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information should contact PC Michael Culligan at Fakenham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.