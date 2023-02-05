Two West Norfolk breweries are celebrating success in the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA's) Champion Bottled Beer of Norfolk Competition.

Lynn Brewery, a small brewery based in North Wootton, found success in the Mild, Session Bitter and Session Pale Blonde and Golden Ales with their Red Mount Mild, Lynn Ferry Bitter and Vancouver Blonde winning these categories.

Birdhouse Brewery, from Downham, was also successful in the competition, with its Dark Amber winning in the Strong Stouts and Porters category.

Two West Norfolk breweries are celebrating success in the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA's) Champion Bottled Beer of Norfolk Competition. Picture: iStock

The brewery had previously won the mild category and came third overall in 2021.

The competition, which is open to all breweries in Norfolk, attracted 77 entries from 15 breweries and was judged by CAMRA members based in the county.

Alan Edwards, chair of the Norfolk Taste Panel said: "The competition is organised to showcase the fine range of Norfolk brewed real ales that are available in bottles.

"These beers can be drunk at home or stocked in pubs shops and restaurants that may not always have cask ales.

"This is another way for us all to support our local brewers."