Two businesses raise £4,249 for Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice

Two Swaffham-based businesses have been raising money for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

The hospice provides free emotional and practical support to those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

It also works to support patient’s families, friends and carers throughout their journey.

Representatives from the Horse and Groom and Stanley’s Private Events and Function Hall presented £4,249 to Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice’s treasurer, Adrian Adcock, on September 2.

A spokesman said: “Funds in the main came from the proceeds of a charity ball held at Stanley’s and from sponsorship, £2,000 plus, from Sue Walker who had her head shaved in support of the fundraising.”

Adrian Adcock has thanked staff at both the Horse and Groom and Stanley’s Private Events and Function Hall for their “wonderful fundraising efforts” and gave a brief report on the services the hospice provides.

The spokesman added: “”He has also mentioned that the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice’s Relay Together event held at Swaffham Rugby Club in June had raised in excess of £7,250.”

To find out more information about Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice, visit www.swaffhamandlitchamhomehospice.co.uk.

Alternatively send them an email via homehospice@care4free.net or call them on 01760 722937.

Pictured above, Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice’s Adrian Adcock with staff from the Horse and Groom and Stanley’s Private Events and Function Hall.

Picture: SUBMITTED.