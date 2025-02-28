Home   News   Article

Mazda and BMW M Sport Auto crash on London Road in King’s Lynn outside Caroline’s Driving School’s Driver Training Centre

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 13:09, 28 February 2025

Emergency services were called to a crash between two cars on a busy town road yesterday evening.

Police were called around 5pm to the collision involving a blue Mazda and white BMW M Sport Auto on London Road in Lynn outside of Caroline’s Driving School’s Driver Training Centre.

The road was partially blocked while officers attended.

The crash happened on London Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
Residents said on social media that one of the vehicles had struck a barrier and hit the front of the driver training centre.

The road was cleared by around 7.30pm.

