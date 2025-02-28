Emergency services were called to a crash between two cars on a busy town road yesterday evening.

Police were called around 5pm to the collision involving a blue Mazda and white BMW M Sport Auto on London Road in Lynn outside of Caroline’s Driving School’s Driver Training Centre.

The road was partially blocked while officers attended.

The crash happened on London Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Residents said on social media that one of the vehicles had struck a barrier and hit the front of the driver training centre.

The road was cleared by around 7.30pm.