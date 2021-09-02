Two charged in King's Lynn shoplifting probe

Two people are expected to appear in court today in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident in Lynn earlier this week.

Police say the pair, who have not been named, were charged yesterday following an incident in the town on Tuesday.

A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed last night said £900 of stock was recovered during an operation which involved road and dog units, as well as council CCTV operators.

Police news (49194588)

A third person was also reported to have been arrested during the incident.