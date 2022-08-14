Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at Bawsey Country Park earlier today (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to the area around 11.40am after a disposable BBQ was thrown into woodland, causing a small fire.

The men were detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer while other members of the public helped to extinguish the fire before emergency services arrived. The fire spread across a small area, around four metres square.

Bawsey Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Both men, aged 44 and from Boston, were arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage and have been taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said: “Fortunately, the fire was quickly extinguished, and I’d like to thank those members of the public for their help. As we’ve seen recently, the impact of extreme heat and fires can be devastating.

“Both men will be questioned, and we’ve spoken to witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Fires that are started deliberately can destroy property and take lives and we’re grateful to our partners in the police for their prompt response to these reports.

“However, the fact is it's very easy for anyone to start a fire in these circumstances even without malicious intent. We all need to stay vigilant and keep safe in this heat, by never discarding cigarette ends carelessly, leaving bottles or glass behind in the open and by not using barbecues in fields, open grassland, parks and forests, and only ever igniting a barbecue when it's safely on solid, non-flammable surfaces such as the patio."