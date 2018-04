A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl have been charged after allegedly running on the live tracks at Lynn Railway Station.

Frankie Tate, of Lakenheath, and the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have each been charged with one count of railway trespass after an incident at the station on Tuesday.

The pair have been bailed to appear before King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on April 24.