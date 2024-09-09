A two-vehicle crash led to traffic being disrupted for more than an hour at a retail park.

A Vauxhall Mokka and BMW were involved in the collision at Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate on Saturday night, with police called at 8.45pm.

The entrance to Campbell’s Meadow, next to McDonald’s, was closed by officers until around 10pm, with drivers forced to divert back and through the Tesco car park to access the fast food restaurant.

Police closed off the entrance to Campbell's Meadow following the crash on Saturday night

The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, while the cars were significantly damaged in the incident.

The vehicles were recovered by 10.11pm.