This month two West Norfolk fire stations are opening their doors to the public for festive treats and to learn more about Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Fakenham Fire Station will be open on Saturday and Lynn North Fire Station on Saturday, December 17.

They will be welcoming members of the public between 1pm and 5pm.

Fakenham Fire Station Open Day .. (53362223)

The open days will offer the public a chance to learn more about Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, with demonstrations by fire crews, a walk through of an urban search and rescue exercise and exhibits from the Norfolk Fire Museum.

Also the open days will offer fun for the whole family and a chance to find unique Christmas gifts, with other displays including Santa's grotto, cakes and craft stalls, hog roast, mulled wine and refreshments, raffle and tombola and a bouncy castle at Lynn North.

Throughout the open days, Norfolk's fire experience unit will be on hand to answer any questions visitors have about fire safety, while youngsters can learn more about the Fire Cadets.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "We all regularly see fire crews on the road, blue lights flashing as they head towards an incident, but many people in Norfolk don't often get the chance to see what those crews do.

"These open days are a chance for everyone to come down and speak to the crews, see what they do, and to take some time for some Christmas cheer while they're there.

"I'd invite anyone who is interested in what the fire service does, or just curious about the life of a firefighter, to come down and join us this December."

All money raised from the open days will be shared between the Fire Fighters Charity and Andy's Man Club, a men's suicide prevention charity.

Cllr Lesley Bambridge, Norfolk county councillor for Lynn North and Central, said: "This is a great opportunity, not only to meet our amazing firefighters, but to see their workplace and the equipment they use.

"I have over the years visited the fire station and have been impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the officers."

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk