A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man in a disturbance in Downham.

Two other men are being held on suspicion of murder this morning following the incident in Bulrush Avenue last night.

News of the death was confirmed only hours after a second murder probe was launched into the death of a young woman in West Winch, though police say the incidents are not connected.

Officers were initially called to the area at around 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

Police say a man in his 30s was found at the scene with serious head injuries and officers performed CPR on him before paramedics arrived. Despite that, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk Police statement, issued a short time ago, said a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene while a second suspect, aged 22, was arrested in Paradise Road a few hours later.

Both are being held on suspicion of murder and were taken to the Police Investigation Centre at Saddlebow for questioning. The property remains sealed off.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kate Thacker said: “A number of police resources were sent to the scene and the two suspects in custody will be questioned in due course.

“A murder investigation has been launched and detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances and what led to the man’s death. We can confirm those involved are known to one-another.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our enquiries.”

Det Ch Supt Thacker added: “Tragically, this is the second murder investigation launched in Norfolk following incidents last night. I can confirm these are separate incidents and not connected in any way.

“We understand such news is shocking and may cause concern among local communities. We have a number of resources committed to both incidents which we will investigate thoroughly.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 377 of January 23.